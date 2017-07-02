UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 AIK Stockholm 2 Ostersunds FK 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro 4 IFK Norrkoping 2 Saturday, July 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2 Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Malmo 3 AFC Eskilstuna 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 12 30 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 14 8 3 3 23 16 27 3 IK Sirius 13 6 4 3 20 12 22 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 13 6 4 3 21 16 22 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 13 6 4 3 13 9 22 6 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19 7 Djurgarden 12 5 3 4 20 14 18 8 Hammarby 12 4 6 2 19 13 18 9 Orebro 13 5 3 5 14 19 18 10 IFK Gothenburg 12 4 5 3 16 12 17 11 Haecken 12 4 5 3 12 9 17 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3 5 5 14 20 14 13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 12 2 2 8 9 21 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7 16 AFC Eskilstuna 13 0 4 9 11 28 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 3 Haecken v Hammarby (1700) Djurgarden v Kalmar (1700)