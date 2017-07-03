FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 3, 2017 / 6:57 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 3      
Haecken             2 Hammarby       0  
Djurgarden          4 Kalmar         1  
Sunday, July 2      
AIK Stockholm       2 Ostersunds FK  2  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Gothenburg 2  
Orebro              4 IFK Norrkoping 2  
Saturday, July 1    
GIF Sundsvall       1 IK Sirius      2  
Halmstad            1 Elfsborg Boras 1  
Malmo               3 AFC Eskilstuna 2  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  13 9 3 1 23 12 30  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         14 8 3 3 23 16 27  
3  IK Sirius              13 6 4 3 20 12 22  
-------------------------
4  OEstersunds FK         13 6 4 3 21 16 22  
-------------------------
5  AIK Stockholm          13 6 4 3 13 9  22  
6  Djurgarden             13 6 3 4 24 15 21  
7  Haecken                13 5 5 3 14 9  20  
8  Elfsborg Boras         13 5 4 4 25 20 19  
9  Hammarby               13 4 6 3 19 15 18  
10 Orebro                 13 5 3 5 14 19 18  
11 IFK Gothenburg         12 4 5 3 16 12 17  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3 5 5 14 20 14  
13 GIF Sundsvall          13 2 5 6 9  18 11  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 13 2 2 9 10 25 8   
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               13 1 4 8 9  19 7   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         13 0 4 9 11 28 4   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

