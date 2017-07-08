UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 8 Haecken 0 Malmo 1 Hammarby 3 Orebro 1 IK Sirius 1 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 14 10 3 1 24 12 33 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 14 8 3 3 23 16 27 3 IK Sirius 14 7 4 3 21 12 25 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 13 6 4 3 21 16 22 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 13 6 4 3 13 9 22 6 Djurgarden 13 6 3 4 24 15 21 7 Hammarby 14 5 6 3 22 16 21 8 Haecken 14 5 5 4 14 10 20 9 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19 10 Orebro 14 5 3 6 15 22 18 11 IFK Gothenburg 12 4 5 3 16 12 17 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3 5 5 14 20 14 13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 13 2 2 9 10 25 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7 16 AFC Eskilstuna 14 0 4 10 11 29 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 9 IFK Norrkoping v Elfsborg Boras (1300) Kalmar v AIK Stockholm (1530) Ostersunds FK v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1530) Monday, July 10 Djurgarden v GIF Sundsvall (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Halmstad (1700)