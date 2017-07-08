FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 8, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 8
Haecken   0 Malmo          1  
Hammarby  3 Orebro         1  
IK Sirius 1 AFC Eskilstuna 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  14 10 3 1  24 12 33  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         14 8  3 3  23 16 27  
3  IK Sirius              14 7  4 3  21 12 25  
-------------------------
4  OEstersunds FK         13 6  4 3  21 16 22  
-------------------------
5  AIK Stockholm          13 6  4 3  13 9  22  
6  Djurgarden             13 6  3 4  24 15 21  
7  Hammarby               14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
8  Haecken                14 5  5 4  14 10 20  
9  Elfsborg Boras         13 5  4 4  25 20 19  
10 Orebro                 14 5  3 6  15 22 18  
11 IFK Gothenburg         12 4  5 3  16 12 17  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3  5 5  14 20 14  
13 GIF Sundsvall          13 2  5 6  9  18 11  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 13 2  2 9  10 25 8   
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               13 1  4 8  9  19 7   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         14 0  4 10 11 29 4   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, July 9       
IFK Norrkoping       v Elfsborg Boras      (1300)  
Kalmar               v AIK Stockholm       (1530)  
Ostersunds FK        v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1530)  
Monday, July 10      
Djurgarden           v GIF Sundsvall       (1700)  
IFK Gothenburg       v Halmstad            (1700)

