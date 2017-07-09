UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras 3 Kalmar 0 AIK Stockholm 1 Ostersunds FK 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Saturday, July 8 Haecken 0 Malmo 1 Hammarby 3 Orebro 1 IK Sirius 1 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 14 10 3 1 24 12 33 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 15 8 3 4 24 19 27 3 IK Sirius 14 7 4 3 21 12 25 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 14 7 4 3 14 9 25 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 14 6 5 3 22 17 23 6 Elfsborg Boras 14 6 4 4 28 21 22 7 Djurgarden 13 6 3 4 24 15 21 8 Hammarby 14 5 6 3 22 16 21 9 Haecken 14 5 5 4 14 10 20 10 Orebro 14 5 3 6 15 22 18 11 IFK Gothenburg 12 4 5 3 16 12 17 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3 6 5 15 21 15 13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 14 2 2 10 10 26 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7 16 AFC Eskilstuna 14 0 4 10 11 29 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 10 Djurgarden v GIF Sundsvall (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Halmstad (1700)