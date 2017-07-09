FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 9, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 9 
IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras      3  
Kalmar         0 AIK Stockholm       1  
Ostersunds FK  1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Saturday, July 8
Haecken        0 Malmo               1  
Hammarby       3 Orebro              1  
IK Sirius      1 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  14 10 3 1  24 12 33  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         15 8  3 4  24 19 27  
3  IK Sirius              14 7  4 3  21 12 25  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          14 7  4 3  14 9  25  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         14 6  5 3  22 17 23  
6  Elfsborg Boras         14 6  4 4  28 21 22  
7  Djurgarden             13 6  3 4  24 15 21  
8  Hammarby               14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
9  Haecken                14 5  5 4  14 10 20  
10 Orebro                 14 5  3 6  15 22 18  
11 IFK Gothenburg         12 4  5 3  16 12 17  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3  6 5  15 21 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          13 2  5 6  9  18 11  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 14 2  2 10 10 26 8   
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               13 1  4 8  9  19 7   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         14 0  4 10 11 29 4   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Monday, July 10      
Djurgarden           v GIF Sundsvall (1700)  
IFK Gothenburg       v Halmstad      (1700)

