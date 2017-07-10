FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 10, 2017 / 6:56 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 10
Djurgarden     2 GIF Sundsvall       1  
IFK Gothenburg 1 Halmstad            1  
Sunday, July 9 
IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras      3  
Kalmar         0 AIK Stockholm       1  
Ostersunds FK  1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Saturday, July 8
Haecken        0 Malmo               1  
Hammarby       3 Orebro              1  
IK Sirius      1 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  14 10 3 1  24 12 33  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         15 8  3 4  24 19 27  
3  IK Sirius              14 7  4 3  21 12 25  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          14 7  4 3  14 9  25  
-------------------------
5  Djurgarden             14 7  3 4  26 16 24  
6  OEstersunds FK         14 6  5 3  22 17 23  
7  Elfsborg Boras         14 6  4 4  28 21 22  
8  Hammarby               14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
9  Haecken                14 5  5 4  14 10 20  
10 IFK Gothenburg         13 4  6 3  17 13 18  
11 Orebro                 14 5  3 6  15 22 18  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3  6 5  15 21 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          14 2  5 7  10 20 11  
-------------------------
14 Halmstad               14 1  5 8  10 20 8   
-------------------------
15 Kalmar                 14 2  2 10 10 26 8   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         14 0  4 10 11 29 4   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.