Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 15 AFC Eskilstuna 2 Kalmar 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Halmstad 0 Malmo 3 IK Sirius 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 15 10 4 1 27 15 34 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 15 8 3 4 24 19 27 3 IK Sirius 15 7 5 3 24 15 26 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 14 7 4 3 14 9 25 ------------------------- 5 Djurgarden 14 7 3 4 26 16 24 6 OEstersunds FK 14 6 5 3 22 17 23 7 Elfsborg Boras 14 6 4 4 28 21 22 8 Hammarby 14 5 6 3 22 16 21 9 Haecken 14 5 5 4 14 10 20 10 IFK Gothenburg 13 4 6 3 17 13 18 11 Orebro 14 5 3 6 15 22 18 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3 6 5 15 21 15 13 GIF Sundsvall 15 3 5 7 11 20 14 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 15 1 5 9 10 21 8 ------------------------- 15 Kalmar 15 2 2 11 11 28 8 16 AFC Eskilstuna 15 1 4 10 13 30 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 16 Orebro v IFK Gothenburg (1300) AIK Stockholm v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Ostersunds FK v Djurgarden (1530) Monday, July 17 Elfsborg Boras v Hammarby (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Haecken (1700)