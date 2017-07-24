FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 24, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 13 days ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 24
Hammarby       2 Elfsborg Boras      1  
Sunday, July 23
Djurgarden     3 Ostersunds FK       0  
IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro              2  
Kalmar         2 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
Saturday, July 22
Halmstad       2 GIF Sundsvall       2  
IK Sirius      2 Haecken             2  
Malmo          2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  16 11 4 1  29 15 37  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          15 8  4 3  15 9  28  
3  Djurgarden             16 8  3 5  30 18 27  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              16 7  6 3  26 17 27  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         16 8  3 5  24 20 27  
6  OEstersunds FK         16 7  5 4  24 21 26  
7  Elfsborg Boras         16 7  4 5  32 23 25  
8  Haecken                16 6  6 4  17 12 24  
9  Hammarby               16 6  6 4  24 20 24  
10 Orebro                 16 6  4 6  21 26 22  
11 IFK Gothenburg         15 4  7 4  21 19 19  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 16 3  6 7  15 24 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          16 3  6 7  13 22 15  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 16 3  2 11 13 28 11  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               16 1  6 9  12 23 9   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         16 1  4 11 13 32 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.