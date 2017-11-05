Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 AFC Eskilstuna 1 IK Sirius 3 Hammarby 1 Halmstad 3 Elfsborg Boras 3 IFK Norrkoping 3 IFK Gothenburg 0 GIF Sundsvall 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Ostersunds FK 0 Kalmar 0 Djurgarden 2 Malmo 1 Haecken 2 Orebro 1 AIK Stockholm 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 30 19 7 4 63 27 64 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 30 16 9 5 47 22 57 3 Djurgarden 30 15 8 7 54 30 53 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 30 14 10 6 42 28 52 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 30 13 11 6 48 32 50 6 IFK Norrkoping 30 14 6 10 45 40 48 7 IK Sirius 30 11 7 12 46 51 40 8 Elfsborg Boras 30 10 9 11 53 59 39 9 Hammarby 30 9 11 10 42 43 38 10 IFK Gothenburg 30 9 10 11 42 40 37 11 Orebro 30 10 6 14 38 54 36 12 Kalmar 30 9 5 16 30 49 32 13 GIF Sundsvall 30 7 10 13 29 46 31 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 30 6 12 12 31 46 30 ------------------------- R15 Halmstad 30 5 9 16 29 45 24 R16 AFC Eskilstuna 30 4 8 18 28 55 20 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation