Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 4:04 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5  
AFC Eskilstuna      1 IK Sirius      3  
Hammarby            1 Halmstad       3  
Elfsborg Boras      3 IFK Norrkoping 3  
IFK Gothenburg      0 GIF Sundsvall  3  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Ostersunds FK  0  
Kalmar              0 Djurgarden     2  
Malmo               1 Haecken        2  
Orebro              1 AIK Stockholm  2  
    Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Malmo                  30 19 7  4  63 27 64  
-------------------------
2   AIK Stockholm          30 16 9  5  47 22 57  
3   Djurgarden             30 15 8  7  54 30 53  
-------------------------
4   Haecken                30 14 10 6  42 28 52  
-------------------------
5   OEstersunds FK         30 13 11 6  48 32 50  
6   IFK Norrkoping         30 14 6  10 45 40 48  
7   IK Sirius              30 11 7  12 46 51 40  
8   Elfsborg Boras         30 10 9  11 53 59 39  
9   Hammarby               30 9  11 10 42 43 38  
10  IFK Gothenburg         30 9  10 11 42 40 37  
11  Orebro                 30 10 6  14 38 54 36  
12  Kalmar                 30 9  5  16 30 49 32  
13  GIF Sundsvall          30 7  10 13 29 46 31  
-------------------------
14  Joenkoepings Soedra IF 30 6  12 12 31 46 30  
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad               30 5  9  16 29 45 24  
R16 AFC Eskilstuna         30 4  8  18 28 55 20  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
