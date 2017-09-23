Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 Halmstad 2 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 24 15 6 3 47 24 51 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 24 13 5 6 45 26 44 3 Haecken 24 11 8 5 33 20 41 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 24 11 8 5 30 17 41 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 25 12 4 9 35 32 40 6 OEstersunds FK 24 10 9 5 39 29 39 7 Hammarby 24 8 9 7 33 31 33 8 IK Sirius 24 9 6 9 35 35 33 9 Elfsborg Boras 24 8 8 8 42 38 32 10 IFK Gothenburg 24 7 10 7 35 32 31 11 Orebro 24 8 6 10 32 43 30 12 GIF Sundsvall 24 6 8 10 20 31 26 13 Kalmar 24 7 5 12 26 41 26 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 24 5 8 11 26 41 23 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 25 3 8 14 23 39 17 16 AFC Eskilstuna 24 3 6 15 22 44 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Djurgarden v Hammarby (1300) Kalmar v Ostersunds FK (1300) Haecken v AIK Stockholm (1530) Jonkopings Sodra IF v GIF Sundsvall (1530) Monday, September 25 AFC Eskilstuna v IFK Gothenburg (1700) IK Sirius v Orebro (1700) Malmo v Elfsborg Boras (1700)