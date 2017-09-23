FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
September 23, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
Halmstad 2 IFK Norrkoping 1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  24 15 6  3  47 24 51  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             24 13 5  6  45 26 44  
3  Haecken                24 11 8  5  33 20 41  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          24 11 8  5  30 17 41  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         25 12 4  9  35 32 40  
6  OEstersunds FK         24 10 9  5  39 29 39  
7  Hammarby               24 8  9  7  33 31 33  
8  IK Sirius              24 9  6  9  35 35 33  
9  Elfsborg Boras         24 8  8  8  42 38 32  
10 IFK Gothenburg         24 7  10 7  35 32 31  
11 Orebro                 24 8  6  10 32 43 30  
12 GIF Sundsvall          24 6  8  10 20 31 26  
13 Kalmar                 24 7  5  12 26 41 26  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 24 5  8  11 26 41 23  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               25 3  8  14 23 39 17  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         24 3  6  15 22 44 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, September 24 
Djurgarden           v Hammarby       (1300)  
Kalmar               v Ostersunds FK  (1300)  
Haecken              v AIK Stockholm  (1530)  
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v GIF Sundsvall  (1530)  
Monday, September 25 
AFC Eskilstuna       v IFK Gothenburg (1700)  
IK Sirius            v Orebro         (1700)  
Malmo                v Elfsborg Boras (1700)

