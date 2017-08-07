Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 7 Djurgarden 0 Malmo 1 IFK Norrkoping 1 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Sunday, August 6 GIF Sundsvall 1 Ostersunds FK 1 Hammarby 1 Haecken 2 IK Sirius 1 AIK Stockholm 4 Kalmar 1 IFK Gothenburg 0 Saturday, August 5 Halmstad 6 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Orebro 2 Elfsborg Boras 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 18 13 4 1 31 15 43 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 17 9 4 4 19 11 31 3 Djurgarden 18 9 3 6 32 20 30 ------------------------- 4 IK Sirius 18 8 6 4 29 21 30 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 18 9 3 6 26 24 30 6 Haecken 18 7 7 4 20 14 28 7 OEstersunds FK 18 7 7 4 25 22 28 8 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 34 27 26 9 Hammarby 18 6 6 6 25 23 24 10 Orebro 18 6 6 6 24 29 24 11 IFK Gothenburg 17 5 7 5 25 21 22 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4 6 8 17 30 18 13 Kalmar 18 5 2 11 15 28 17 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 18 3 7 8 14 24 16 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 18 2 7 9 18 24 13 16 AFC Eskilstuna 18 1 4 13 14 35 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation