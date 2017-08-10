Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, August 10 IFK Gothenburg 2 AIK Stockholm 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 18 13 4 1 31 15 43 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 18 9 4 5 20 13 31 3 Djurgarden 18 9 3 6 32 20 30 ------------------------- 4 IK Sirius 18 8 6 4 29 21 30 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 18 9 3 6 26 24 30 6 Haecken 18 7 7 4 20 14 28 7 OEstersunds FK 18 7 7 4 25 22 28 8 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 34 27 26 9 IFK Gothenburg 18 6 7 5 27 22 25 10 Hammarby 18 6 6 6 25 23 24 11 Orebro 18 6 6 6 24 29 24 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4 6 8 17 30 18 13 Kalmar 18 5 2 11 15 28 17 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 18 3 7 8 14 24 16 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 18 2 7 9 18 24 13 16 AFC Eskilstuna 18 1 4 13 14 35 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, August 11 Malmo v Kalmar (1700) Saturday, August 12 Halmstad v IK Sirius (1400) Sunday, August 13 AIK Stockholm v AFC Eskilstuna (1300) Hammarby v Ostersunds FK (1300) IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1530) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Orebro (1530) Monday, August 14 Haecken v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1700)