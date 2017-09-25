FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
September 25, 2017

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25
AFC Eskilstuna      1 IFK Gothenburg 0  
IK Sirius           3 Orebro         4  
Malmo               6 Elfsborg Boras 0  
Sunday, September 24
Haecken             1 AIK Stockholm  6  
Djurgarden          1 Hammarby       1  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 GIF Sundsvall  2  
Kalmar              2 Ostersunds FK  1  
Saturday, September 23
Halmstad            2 IFK Norrkoping 1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  25 16 6  3  53 24 54  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             25 13 6  6  46 27 45  
3  AIK Stockholm          25 12 8  5  36 18 44  
-------------------------
4  Haecken                25 11 8  6  34 26 41  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         25 12 4  9  35 32 40  
6  OEstersunds FK         25 10 9  6  40 31 39  
7  Hammarby               25 8  10 7  34 32 34  
8  IK Sirius              25 9  6  10 38 39 33  
9  Orebro                 25 9  6  10 36 46 33  
10 Elfsborg Boras         25 8  8  9  42 44 32  
11 IFK Gothenburg         25 7  10 8  35 33 31  
12 Kalmar                 25 8  5  12 28 42 29  
13 GIF Sundsvall          25 6  9  10 22 33 27  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 5  9  11 28 43 24  
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna         25 4  6  15 23 44 18  
16 Halmstad               25 3  8  14 23 39 17  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

