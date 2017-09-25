Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 25 AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Gothenburg 0 IK Sirius 3 Orebro 4 Malmo 6 Elfsborg Boras 0 Sunday, September 24 Haecken 1 AIK Stockholm 6 Djurgarden 1 Hammarby 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 GIF Sundsvall 2 Kalmar 2 Ostersunds FK 1 Saturday, September 23 Halmstad 2 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 25 16 6 3 53 24 54 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 25 13 6 6 46 27 45 3 AIK Stockholm 25 12 8 5 36 18 44 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 25 11 8 6 34 26 41 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 25 12 4 9 35 32 40 6 OEstersunds FK 25 10 9 6 40 31 39 7 Hammarby 25 8 10 7 34 32 34 8 IK Sirius 25 9 6 10 38 39 33 9 Orebro 25 9 6 10 36 46 33 10 Elfsborg Boras 25 8 8 9 42 44 32 11 IFK Gothenburg 25 7 10 8 35 33 31 12 Kalmar 25 8 5 12 28 42 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 25 6 9 10 22 33 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 5 9 11 28 43 24 ------------------------- 15 AFC Eskilstuna 25 4 6 15 23 44 18 16 Halmstad 25 3 8 14 23 39 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation