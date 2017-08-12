FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Halmstad 0 IK Sirius 3  
Friday, August 11
Malmo    6 Kalmar    0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  19 14 4 1  37 15 46  
-------------------------
2  IK Sirius              19 9  6 4  32 21 33  
3  AIK Stockholm          18 9  4 5  20 13 31  
-------------------------
4  Djurgarden             18 9  3 6  32 20 30  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         18 9  3 6  26 24 30  
6  Haecken                18 7  7 4  20 14 28  
7  OEstersunds FK         18 7  7 4  25 22 28  
8  Elfsborg Boras         18 7  5 6  34 27 26  
9  IFK Gothenburg         18 6  7 5  27 22 25  
10 Hammarby               18 6  6 6  25 23 24  
11 Orebro                 18 6  6 6  24 29 24  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4  6 8  17 30 18  
13 Kalmar                 19 5  2 12 15 34 17  
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall          18 3  7 8  14 24 16  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               19 2  7 10 18 27 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         18 1  4 13 14 35 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, August 13    
AIK Stockholm        v AFC Eskilstuna (1300)  
Hammarby             v Ostersunds FK  (1300)  
IFK Norrkoping       v Djurgarden     (1530)  
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v Orebro         (1530)  
Monday, August 14    
Haecken              v GIF Sundsvall  (1700)  
Elfsborg Boras       v IFK Gothenburg (1700)

