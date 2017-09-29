FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 6:50 PM / in 19 days

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, September 29
IFK Gothenburg 4 IK Sirius 0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  25 16 6  3  53 24 54  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             25 13 6  6  46 27 45  
3  AIK Stockholm          25 12 8  5  36 18 44  
-------------------------
4  Haecken                25 11 8  6  34 26 41  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         25 12 4  9  35 32 40  
6  OEstersunds FK         25 10 9  6  40 31 39  
7  IFK Gothenburg         26 8  10 8  39 33 34  
8  Hammarby               25 8  10 7  34 32 34  
9  IK Sirius              26 9  6  11 38 43 33  
10 Orebro                 25 9  6  10 36 46 33  
11 Elfsborg Boras         25 8  8  9  42 44 32  
12 Kalmar                 25 8  5  12 28 42 29  
13 GIF Sundsvall          25 6  9  10 22 33 27  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 5  9  11 28 43 24  
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna         25 4  6  15 23 44 18  
16 Halmstad               25 3  8  14 23 39 17  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, September 30
AFC Eskilstuna       v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1400)  
Sunday, October 1    
GIF Sundsvall        v Djurgarden          (1300)  
Malmo                v Halmstad            (1300)  
Ostersunds FK        v Haecken             (1300)  
AIK Stockholm        v Elfsborg Boras      (1530)  
Hammarby             v IFK Norrkoping      (1530)  
Orebro               v Kalmar              (1530)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.