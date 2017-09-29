Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 29 IFK Gothenburg 4 IK Sirius 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 25 16 6 3 53 24 54 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 25 13 6 6 46 27 45 3 AIK Stockholm 25 12 8 5 36 18 44 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 25 11 8 6 34 26 41 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 25 12 4 9 35 32 40 6 OEstersunds FK 25 10 9 6 40 31 39 7 IFK Gothenburg 26 8 10 8 39 33 34 8 Hammarby 25 8 10 7 34 32 34 9 IK Sirius 26 9 6 11 38 43 33 10 Orebro 25 9 6 10 36 46 33 11 Elfsborg Boras 25 8 8 9 42 44 32 12 Kalmar 25 8 5 12 28 42 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 25 6 9 10 22 33 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 5 9 11 28 43 24 ------------------------- 15 AFC Eskilstuna 25 4 6 15 23 44 18 16 Halmstad 25 3 8 14 23 39 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 AFC Eskilstuna v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1400) Sunday, October 1 GIF Sundsvall v Djurgarden (1300) Malmo v Halmstad (1300) Ostersunds FK v Haecken (1300) AIK Stockholm v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Hammarby v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Orebro v Kalmar (1530)