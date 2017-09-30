FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 3:52 PM / in 19 days

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
AFC Eskilstuna 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Friday, September 29
IFK Gothenburg 4 IK Sirius           0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  25 16 6  3  53 24 54  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             25 13 6  6  46 27 45  
3  AIK Stockholm          25 12 8  5  36 18 44  
-------------------------
4  Haecken                25 11 8  6  34 26 41  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         25 12 4  9  35 32 40  
6  OEstersunds FK         25 10 9  6  40 31 39  
7  IFK Gothenburg         26 8  10 8  39 33 34  
8  Hammarby               25 8  10 7  34 32 34  
9  IK Sirius              26 9  6  11 38 43 33  
10 Orebro                 25 9  6  10 36 46 33  
11 Elfsborg Boras         25 8  8  9  42 44 32  
12 Kalmar                 25 8  5  12 28 42 29  
13 GIF Sundsvall          25 6  9  10 22 33 27  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 5  10 11 29 44 25  
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna         26 4  7  15 24 45 19  
16 Halmstad               25 3  8  14 23 39 17  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, October 1    
GIF Sundsvall        v Djurgarden     (1300)  
Malmo                v Halmstad       (1300)  
Ostersunds FK        v Haecken        (1300)  
AIK Stockholm        v Elfsborg Boras (1530)  
Hammarby             v IFK Norrkoping (1530)  
Orebro               v Kalmar         (1530)

0 : 0
