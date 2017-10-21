Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 AFC Eskilstuna 2 Elfsborg Boras 3 Friday, October 20 Orebro 0 Halmstad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 27 18 6 3 58 25 60 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 27 14 8 5 43 20 50 3 Djurgarden 27 14 6 7 51 29 48 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 27 12 9 6 37 26 45 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 27 11 10 6 43 31 43 6 IFK Norrkoping 27 13 4 10 38 35 43 7 Elfsborg Boras 28 10 8 10 49 52 38 8 IFK Gothenburg 27 9 10 8 41 34 37 9 IK Sirius 27 10 6 11 40 43 36 10 Orebro 28 10 6 12 37 50 36 11 Hammarby 27 8 10 9 34 36 34 12 Kalmar 27 9 5 13 30 43 32 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 6 9 12 23 40 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 5 10 12 29 46 25 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 28 4 8 16 25 43 20 16 AFC Eskilstuna 28 4 7 17 26 51 19 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 GIF Sundsvall v IFK Norrkoping (1300) IFK Gothenburg v Ostersunds FK (1300) Djurgarden v Haecken (1530) Monday, October 23 Hammarby v IK Sirius (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Kalmar (1700) Malmo v AIK Stockholm (1700)