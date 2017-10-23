Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 23 Hammarby 3 IK Sirius 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 Kalmar 0 Malmo 0 AIK Stockholm 0 Sunday, October 22 Djurgarden 1 Haecken 1 GIF Sundsvall 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 IFK Gothenburg 0 Ostersunds FK 1 Saturday, October 21 AFC Eskilstuna 2 Elfsborg Boras 3 Friday, October 20 Orebro 0 Halmstad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 28 18 7 3 58 25 61 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 28 14 9 5 43 20 51 3 Djurgarden 28 14 7 7 52 30 49 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 28 12 10 6 44 31 46 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 28 12 10 6 38 27 46 6 IFK Norrkoping 28 13 5 10 40 37 44 7 Elfsborg Boras 28 10 8 10 49 52 38 8 IFK Gothenburg 28 9 10 9 41 35 37 9 IK Sirius 28 10 7 11 43 46 37 10 Orebro 28 10 6 12 37 50 36 11 Hammarby 28 8 11 9 37 39 35 12 Kalmar 28 9 5 14 30 45 32 13 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 28 6 10 12 31 46 28 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 28 6 10 12 25 42 28 ------------------------- R15 Halmstad 28 4 8 16 25 43 20 R16 AFC Eskilstuna 28 4 7 17 26 51 19 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation