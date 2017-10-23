FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 6:56 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 23  
Hammarby            3 IK Sirius      3  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 Kalmar         0  
Malmo               0 AIK Stockholm  0  
Sunday, October 22  
Djurgarden          1 Haecken        1  
GIF Sundsvall       2 IFK Norrkoping 2  
IFK Gothenburg      0 Ostersunds FK  1  
Saturday, October 21
AFC Eskilstuna      2 Elfsborg Boras 3  
Friday, October 20  
Orebro              0 Halmstad       1  
    Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Malmo                  28 18 7  3  58 25 61  
-------------------------
2   AIK Stockholm          28 14 9  5  43 20 51  
3   Djurgarden             28 14 7  7  52 30 49  
-------------------------
4   OEstersunds FK         28 12 10 6  44 31 46  
-------------------------
5   Haecken                28 12 10 6  38 27 46  
6   IFK Norrkoping         28 13 5  10 40 37 44  
7   Elfsborg Boras         28 10 8  10 49 52 38  
8   IFK Gothenburg         28 9  10 9  41 35 37  
9   IK Sirius              28 10 7  11 43 46 37  
10  Orebro                 28 10 6  12 37 50 36  
11  Hammarby               28 8  11 9  37 39 35  
12  Kalmar                 28 9  5  14 30 45 32  
13  Joenkoepings Soedra IF 28 6  10 12 31 46 28  
-------------------------
14  GIF Sundsvall          28 6  10 12 25 42 28  
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad               28 4  8  16 25 43 20  
R16 AFC Eskilstuna         28 4  7  17 26 51 19  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.