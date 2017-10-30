Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 AIK Stockholm 2 IFK Gothenburg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Orebro 0 Sunday, October 29 Haecken 2 Kalmar 0 Djurgarden 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 GIF Sundsvall 1 Hammarby 4 IK Sirius 0 Malmo 4 Saturday, October 28 Halmstad 1 AFC Eskilstuna 1 Ostersunds FK 4 Elfsborg Boras 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 29 19 7 3 62 25 64 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 29 15 9 5 45 21 54 3 Djurgarden 29 14 8 7 52 30 50 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 29 13 10 6 48 32 49 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 29 13 10 6 40 27 49 6 IFK Norrkoping 29 14 5 10 42 37 47 7 Hammarby 29 9 11 9 41 40 38 8 Elfsborg Boras 29 10 8 11 50 56 38 9 IFK Gothenburg 29 9 10 10 42 37 37 10 IK Sirius 29 10 7 12 43 50 37 11 Orebro 29 10 6 13 37 52 36 12 Kalmar 29 9 5 15 30 47 32 13 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 29 6 11 12 31 46 29 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 29 6 10 13 26 46 28 ------------------------- R15 Halmstad 29 4 9 16 26 44 21 R16 AFC Eskilstuna 29 4 8 17 27 52 20 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation