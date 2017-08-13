FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13   
AIK Stockholm       1 AFC Eskilstuna 1  
Hammarby            2 Ostersunds FK  2  
IFK Norrkoping      0 Djurgarden     1  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Orebro         2  
Saturday, August 12 
Halmstad            0 IK Sirius      3  
Friday, August 11   
Malmo               6 Kalmar         0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  19 14 4 1  37 15 46  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             19 10 3 6  33 20 33  
3  IK Sirius              19 9  6 4  32 21 33  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          19 9  5 5  21 14 32  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         19 9  3 7  26 25 30  
6  OEstersunds FK         19 7  8 4  27 24 29  
7  Haecken                18 7  7 4  20 14 28  
8  Orebro                 19 7  6 6  26 30 27  
9  Elfsborg Boras         18 7  5 6  34 27 26  
10 IFK Gothenburg         18 6  7 5  27 22 25  
11 Hammarby               19 6  7 6  27 25 25  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 19 4  6 9  18 32 18  
13 Kalmar                 19 5  2 12 15 34 17  
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall          18 3  7 8  14 24 16  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               19 2  7 10 18 27 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         19 1  5 13 15 36 8   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, August 14    
Haecken              v GIF Sundsvall  (1700)  
Elfsborg Boras       v IFK Gothenburg (1700)

