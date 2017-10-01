UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 AIK Stockholm 5 Elfsborg Boras 2 GIF Sundsvall 0 Djurgarden 5 Hammarby 0 IFK Norrkoping 2 Malmo 2 Halmstad 0 Orebro 1 Kalmar 0 Ostersunds FK 0 Haecken 0 Saturday, September 30 AFC Eskilstuna 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Friday, September 29 IFK Gothenburg 4 IK Sirius 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 26 17 6 3 55 24 57 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 26 14 6 6 51 27 48 3 AIK Stockholm 26 13 8 5 41 20 47 ------------------------- 4 IFK Norrkoping 26 13 4 9 37 32 43 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 26 11 9 6 34 26 42 6 OEstersunds FK 26 10 10 6 40 31 40 7 Orebro 26 10 6 10 37 46 36 8 IFK Gothenburg 26 8 10 8 39 33 34 9 Hammarby 26 8 10 8 34 34 34 10 IK Sirius 26 9 6 11 38 43 33 11 Elfsborg Boras 26 8 8 10 44 49 32 12 Kalmar 26 8 5 13 28 43 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 26 6 9 11 22 38 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 5 10 11 29 44 25 ------------------------- 15 AFC Eskilstuna 26 4 7 15 24 45 19 16 Halmstad 26 3 8 15 23 41 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation