UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
AIK Stockholm  5 Elfsborg Boras      2  
GIF Sundsvall  0 Djurgarden          5  
Hammarby       0 IFK Norrkoping      2  
Malmo          2 Halmstad            0  
Orebro         1 Kalmar              0  
Ostersunds FK  0 Haecken             0  
Saturday, September 30
AFC Eskilstuna 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Friday, September 29
IFK Gothenburg 4 IK Sirius           0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  26 17 6  3  55 24 57  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             26 14 6  6  51 27 48  
3  AIK Stockholm          26 13 8  5  41 20 47  
-------------------------
4  IFK Norrkoping         26 13 4  9  37 32 43  
-------------------------
5  Haecken                26 11 9  6  34 26 42  
6  OEstersunds FK         26 10 10 6  40 31 40  
7  Orebro                 26 10 6  10 37 46 36  
8  IFK Gothenburg         26 8  10 8  39 33 34  
9  Hammarby               26 8  10 8  34 34 34  
10 IK Sirius              26 9  6  11 38 43 33  
11 Elfsborg Boras         26 8  8  10 44 49 32  
12 Kalmar                 26 8  5  13 28 43 29  
13 GIF Sundsvall          26 6  9  11 22 38 27  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 5  10 11 29 44 25  
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna         26 4  7  15 24 45 19  
16 Halmstad               26 3  8  15 23 41 17  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

