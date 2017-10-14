UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Haecken 3 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Halmstad 1 IFK Gothenburg 2 Ostersunds FK 3 Orebro 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 26 17 6 3 55 24 57 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 26 14 6 6 51 27 48 3 AIK Stockholm 26 13 8 5 41 20 47 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 27 12 9 6 37 26 45 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 27 11 10 6 43 31 43 6 IFK Norrkoping 26 13 4 9 37 32 43 7 IFK Gothenburg 27 9 10 8 41 34 37 8 Orebro 27 10 6 11 37 49 36 9 Hammarby 26 8 10 8 34 34 34 10 IK Sirius 26 9 6 11 38 43 33 11 Elfsborg Boras 26 8 8 10 44 49 32 12 Kalmar 26 8 5 13 28 43 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 26 6 9 11 22 38 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 5 10 11 29 44 25 ------------------------- 15 AFC Eskilstuna 27 4 7 16 24 48 19 16 Halmstad 27 3 8 16 24 43 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 AIK Stockholm v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300) Elfsborg Boras v GIF Sundsvall (1530) IK Sirius v Djurgarden (1530) Monday, October 16 IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1700) Kalmar v Hammarby (1700)