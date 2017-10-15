FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
AIK Stockholm  2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0  
Elfsborg Boras 2 GIF Sundsvall       1  
IK Sirius      2 Djurgarden          0  
Saturday, October 14
Haecken        3 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
Halmstad       1 IFK Gothenburg      2  
Ostersunds FK  3 Orebro              0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  26 17 6  3  55 24 57  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          27 14 8  5  43 20 50  
3  Djurgarden             27 14 6  7  51 29 48  
-------------------------
4  Haecken                27 12 9  6  37 26 45  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         27 11 10 6  43 31 43  
6  IFK Norrkoping         26 13 4  9  37 32 43  
7  IFK Gothenburg         27 9  10 8  41 34 37  
8  IK Sirius              27 10 6  11 40 43 36  
9  Orebro                 27 10 6  11 37 49 36  
10 Elfsborg Boras         27 9  8  10 46 50 35  
11 Hammarby               26 8  10 8  34 34 34  
12 Kalmar                 26 8  5  13 28 43 29  
13 GIF Sundsvall          27 6  9  12 23 40 27  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 5  10 12 29 46 25  
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna         27 4  7  16 24 48 19  
16 Halmstad               27 3  8  16 24 43 17  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, October 16   
IFK Norrkoping       v Malmo    (1700)  
Kalmar               v Hammarby (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.