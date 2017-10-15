UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 AIK Stockholm 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Elfsborg Boras 2 GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2 Djurgarden 0 Saturday, October 14 Haecken 3 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Halmstad 1 IFK Gothenburg 2 Ostersunds FK 3 Orebro 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 26 17 6 3 55 24 57 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 27 14 8 5 43 20 50 3 Djurgarden 27 14 6 7 51 29 48 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 27 12 9 6 37 26 45 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 27 11 10 6 43 31 43 6 IFK Norrkoping 26 13 4 9 37 32 43 7 IFK Gothenburg 27 9 10 8 41 34 37 8 IK Sirius 27 10 6 11 40 43 36 9 Orebro 27 10 6 11 37 49 36 10 Elfsborg Boras 27 9 8 10 46 50 35 11 Hammarby 26 8 10 8 34 34 34 12 Kalmar 26 8 5 13 28 43 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 6 9 12 23 40 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 5 10 12 29 46 25 ------------------------- 15 AFC Eskilstuna 27 4 7 16 24 48 19 16 Halmstad 27 3 8 16 24 43 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1700) Kalmar v Hammarby (1700)