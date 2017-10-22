FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 2:54 PM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Djurgarden     1 Haecken        1  
GIF Sundsvall  2 IFK Norrkoping 2  
IFK Gothenburg 0 Ostersunds FK  1  
Saturday, October 21
AFC Eskilstuna 2 Elfsborg Boras 3  
Friday, October 20
Orebro         0 Halmstad       1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Malmo                  27 18 6  3  58 25 60  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          27 14 8  5  43 20 50  
3  Djurgarden             28 14 7  7  52 30 49  
-------------------------
4  OEstersunds FK         28 12 10 6  44 31 46  
-------------------------
5  Haecken                28 12 10 6  38 27 46  
6  IFK Norrkoping         28 13 5  10 40 37 44  
7  Elfsborg Boras         28 10 8  10 49 52 38  
8  IFK Gothenburg         28 9  10 9  41 35 37  
9  IK Sirius              27 10 6  11 40 43 36  
10 Orebro                 28 10 6  12 37 50 36  
11 Hammarby               27 8  10 9  34 36 34  
12 Kalmar                 27 9  5  13 30 43 32  
13 GIF Sundsvall          28 6  10 12 25 42 28  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 5  10 12 29 46 25  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               28 4  8  16 25 43 20  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         28 4  7  17 26 51 19  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Monday, October 23   
Hammarby             v IK Sirius     (1700)  
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v Kalmar        (1700)  
Malmo                v AIK Stockholm (1700)

