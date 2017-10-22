UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Djurgarden 1 Haecken 1 GIF Sundsvall 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 IFK Gothenburg 0 Ostersunds FK 1 Saturday, October 21 AFC Eskilstuna 2 Elfsborg Boras 3 Friday, October 20 Orebro 0 Halmstad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 27 18 6 3 58 25 60 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 27 14 8 5 43 20 50 3 Djurgarden 28 14 7 7 52 30 49 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 28 12 10 6 44 31 46 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 28 12 10 6 38 27 46 6 IFK Norrkoping 28 13 5 10 40 37 44 7 Elfsborg Boras 28 10 8 10 49 52 38 8 IFK Gothenburg 28 9 10 9 41 35 37 9 IK Sirius 27 10 6 11 40 43 36 10 Orebro 28 10 6 12 37 50 36 11 Hammarby 27 8 10 9 34 36 34 12 Kalmar 27 9 5 13 30 43 32 13 GIF Sundsvall 28 6 10 12 25 42 28 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 27 5 10 12 29 46 25 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 28 4 8 16 25 43 20 16 AFC Eskilstuna 28 4 7 17 26 51 19 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 23 Hammarby v IK Sirius (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Kalmar (1700) Malmo v AIK Stockholm (1700)