UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 28 Halmstad 1 AFC Eskilstuna 1 Ostersunds FK 4 Elfsborg Boras 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Malmo 28 18 7 3 58 25 61 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 28 14 9 5 43 20 51 3 Djurgarden 28 14 7 7 52 30 49 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 29 13 10 6 48 32 49 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 28 12 10 6 38 27 46 6 IFK Norrkoping 28 13 5 10 40 37 44 7 Elfsborg Boras 29 10 8 11 50 56 38 8 IFK Gothenburg 28 9 10 9 41 35 37 9 IK Sirius 28 10 7 11 43 46 37 10 Orebro 28 10 6 12 37 50 36 11 Hammarby 28 8 11 9 37 39 35 12 Kalmar 28 9 5 14 30 45 32 13 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 28 6 10 12 31 46 28 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 28 6 10 12 25 42 28 ------------------------- R15 Halmstad 29 4 9 16 26 44 21 R16 AFC Eskilstuna 29 4 8 17 27 52 20 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 29 GIF Sundsvall v Hammarby (1400) IK Sirius v Malmo (1400) Haecken v Kalmar (1630) Djurgarden v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1630) Monday, October 30 AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1800) IFK Norrkoping v Orebro (1800)