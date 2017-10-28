FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 1:55 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Halmstad      1 AFC Eskilstuna 1  
Ostersunds FK 4 Elfsborg Boras 1  
    Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Malmo                  28 18 7  3  58 25 61  
-------------------------
2   AIK Stockholm          28 14 9  5  43 20 51  
3   Djurgarden             28 14 7  7  52 30 49  
-------------------------
4   OEstersunds FK         29 13 10 6  48 32 49  
-------------------------
5   Haecken                28 12 10 6  38 27 46  
6   IFK Norrkoping         28 13 5  10 40 37 44  
7   Elfsborg Boras         29 10 8  11 50 56 38  
8   IFK Gothenburg         28 9  10 9  41 35 37  
9   IK Sirius              28 10 7  11 43 46 37  
10  Orebro                 28 10 6  12 37 50 36  
11  Hammarby               28 8  11 9  37 39 35  
12  Kalmar                 28 9  5  14 30 45 32  
13  Joenkoepings Soedra IF 28 6  10 12 31 46 28  
-------------------------
14  GIF Sundsvall          28 6  10 12 25 42 28  
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad               29 4  9  16 26 44 21  
R16 AFC Eskilstuna         29 4  8  17 27 52 20  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, October 29   
GIF Sundsvall        v Hammarby            (1400)  
IK Sirius            v Malmo               (1400)  
Haecken              v Kalmar              (1630)  
Djurgarden           v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1630)  
Monday, October 30   
AIK Stockholm        v IFK Gothenburg      (1800)  
IFK Norrkoping       v Orebro              (1800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.