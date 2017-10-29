FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 4:02 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Haecken       2 Kalmar              0  
Djurgarden    0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0  
GIF Sundsvall 1 Hammarby            4  
IK Sirius     0 Malmo               4  
Saturday, October 28
Halmstad      1 AFC Eskilstuna      1  
Ostersunds FK 4 Elfsborg Boras      1  
    Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Malmo                  29 19 7  3  62 25 64  
-------------------------
2   AIK Stockholm          28 14 9  5  43 20 51  
3   Djurgarden             29 14 8  7  52 30 50  
-------------------------
4   OEstersunds FK         29 13 10 6  48 32 49  
-------------------------
5   Haecken                29 13 10 6  40 27 49  
6   IFK Norrkoping         28 13 5  10 40 37 44  
7   Hammarby               29 9  11 9  41 40 38  
8   Elfsborg Boras         29 10 8  11 50 56 38  
9   IFK Gothenburg         28 9  10 9  41 35 37  
10  IK Sirius              29 10 7  12 43 50 37  
11  Orebro                 28 10 6  12 37 50 36  
12  Kalmar                 29 9  5  15 30 47 32  
13  Joenkoepings Soedra IF 29 6  11 12 31 46 29  
-------------------------
14  GIF Sundsvall          29 6  10 13 26 46 28  
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad               29 4  9  16 26 44 21  
R16 AFC Eskilstuna         29 4  8  17 27 52 20  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, October 30   
AIK Stockholm        v IFK Gothenburg (1800)  
IFK Norrkoping       v Orebro         (1800)

