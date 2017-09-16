FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 1:58 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Haecken        3 Elfsborg Boras      0  
Djurgarden     4 Orebro              1  
IFK Gothenburg 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Friday, September 15
Kalmar         1 IFK Norrkoping      1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  22 14 5  3  41 22 47  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             23 13 4  6  43 24 43  
3  Haecken                23 11 8  4  32 16 41  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          22 10 7  5  26 16 37  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         23 11 4  8  30 29 37  
6  OEstersunds FK         22 9  8  5  32 27 35  
7  IK Sirius              22 9  6  7  34 27 33  
8  Elfsborg Boras         23 8  7  8  40 36 31  
9  IFK Gothenburg         23 7  10 6  34 30 31  
10 Hammarby               22 7  9  6  31 26 30  
11 Orebro                 23 8  6  9  30 40 30  
12 Kalmar                 23 7  4  12 25 40 25  
13 GIF Sundsvall          22 5  7  10 18 30 22  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 23 4  8  11 23 40 20  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               22 2  7  13 19 33 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         22 2  6  14 18 40 12  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, September 17 
AIK Stockholm        v Halmstad      (1300)  
IK Sirius            v Ostersunds FK (1300)  
Malmo                v Hammarby      (1530)  
Monday, September 18 
AFC Eskilstuna       v GIF Sundsvall (1700)

