UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Haecken 3 Elfsborg Boras 0 Djurgarden 4 Orebro 1 IFK Gothenburg 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Friday, September 15 Kalmar 1 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 22 14 5 3 41 22 47 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 23 13 4 6 43 24 43 3 Haecken 23 11 8 4 32 16 41 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 22 10 7 5 26 16 37 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 23 11 4 8 30 29 37 6 OEstersunds FK 22 9 8 5 32 27 35 7 IK Sirius 22 9 6 7 34 27 33 8 Elfsborg Boras 23 8 7 8 40 36 31 9 IFK Gothenburg 23 7 10 6 34 30 31 10 Hammarby 22 7 9 6 31 26 30 11 Orebro 23 8 6 9 30 40 30 12 Kalmar 23 7 4 12 25 40 25 13 GIF Sundsvall 22 5 7 10 18 30 22 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 23 4 8 11 23 40 20 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 22 2 7 13 19 33 13 16 AFC Eskilstuna 22 2 6 14 18 40 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 AIK Stockholm v Halmstad (1300) IK Sirius v Ostersunds FK (1300) Malmo v Hammarby (1530) Monday, September 18 AFC Eskilstuna v GIF Sundsvall (1700)