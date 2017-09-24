UPDATE 2-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Haecken 1 AIK Stockholm 6 Djurgarden 1 Hammarby 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 GIF Sundsvall 2 Kalmar 2 Ostersunds FK 1 Saturday, September 23 Halmstad 2 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 24 15 6 3 47 24 51 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 25 13 6 6 46 27 45 3 AIK Stockholm 25 12 8 5 36 18 44 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 25 11 8 6 34 26 41 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 25 12 4 9 35 32 40 6 OEstersunds FK 25 10 9 6 40 31 39 7 Hammarby 25 8 10 7 34 32 34 8 IK Sirius 24 9 6 9 35 35 33 9 Elfsborg Boras 24 8 8 8 42 38 32 10 IFK Gothenburg 24 7 10 7 35 32 31 11 Orebro 24 8 6 10 32 43 30 12 Kalmar 25 8 5 12 28 42 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 25 6 9 10 22 33 27 ------------------------- 14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 5 9 11 28 43 24 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 25 3 8 14 23 39 17 16 AFC Eskilstuna 24 3 6 15 22 44 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 25 AFC Eskilstuna v IFK Gothenburg (1700) IK Sirius v Orebro (1700) Malmo v Elfsborg Boras (1700)