#World Football
September 24, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Haecken             1 AIK Stockholm  6  
Djurgarden          1 Hammarby       1  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 GIF Sundsvall  2  
Kalmar              2 Ostersunds FK  1  
Saturday, September 23
Halmstad            2 IFK Norrkoping 1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  24 15 6  3  47 24 51  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             25 13 6  6  46 27 45  
3  AIK Stockholm          25 12 8  5  36 18 44  
-------------------------
4  Haecken                25 11 8  6  34 26 41  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         25 12 4  9  35 32 40  
6  OEstersunds FK         25 10 9  6  40 31 39  
7  Hammarby               25 8  10 7  34 32 34  
8  IK Sirius              24 9  6  9  35 35 33  
9  Elfsborg Boras         24 8  8  8  42 38 32  
10 IFK Gothenburg         24 7  10 7  35 32 31  
11 Orebro                 24 8  6  10 32 43 30  
12 Kalmar                 25 8  5  12 28 42 29  
13 GIF Sundsvall          25 6  9  10 22 33 27  
-------------------------
14 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 5  9  11 28 43 24  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               25 3  8  14 23 39 17  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         24 3  6  15 22 44 15  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, September 25 
AFC Eskilstuna       v IFK Gothenburg (1700)  
IK Sirius            v Orebro         (1700)  
Malmo                v Elfsborg Boras (1700)

