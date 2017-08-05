Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0 FC Thun 0 FC Basel 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Zurich 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 2 Young Boys 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 ------------------------- 3 Sion 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 4 FC Basel 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 ------------------------- 6 St Gallen 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 8 FC Lugano 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 9 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 ------------------------- 10 FC Thun 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Young Boys v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400) Luzern v Grasshoppers Zurich (1400) St Gallen v Sion (1400)