7 days ago
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
May 26, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5
FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0  
FC Thun   0 FC Basel  3  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  FC Zurich           3 2 1 0 4 1 7   
2  Young Boys          2 2 0 0 6 0 6   
-------------------------
3  Sion                2 2 0 0 2 0 6   
4  FC Basel            3 2 0 1 6 3 6   
-------------------------
5  Luzern              2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
-------------------------
6  St Gallen           1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
7  FC Lausanne-Sport   2 0 1 1 3 4 1   
8  FC Lugano           2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
9  Grasshoppers Zurich 2 0 0 2 0 6 0   
-------------------------
10 FC Thun             3 0 0 3 1 6 0   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, August 6     
Young Boys           v FC Lausanne-Sport   (1400)  
Luzern               v Grasshoppers Zurich (1400)  
St Gallen            v Sion                (1400)

0 : 0
