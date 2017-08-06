FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
August 6, 2017

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6
Young Boys 3 FC Lausanne-Sport   0  
Luzern     2 Grasshoppers Zurich 2  
St Gallen  2 Sion                0  
Saturday, August 5
FC Lugano  0 FC Zurich           0  
FC Thun    0 FC Basel            3  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Young Boys          3 3 0 0 9 0 9   
2  FC Zurich           3 2 1 0 4 1 7   
3  FC Basel            3 2 0 1 6 3 6   
4  Sion                3 2 0 1 2 2 6   
5  St Gallen           2 1 1 0 5 3 4   
6  Luzern              3 1 1 1 4 5 4   
7  FC Lugano           2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
8  FC Lausanne-Sport   3 0 1 2 3 7 1   
9  Grasshoppers Zurich 3 0 1 2 2 8 1   
10 FC Thun             3 0 0 3 1 6 0   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

