4 days ago
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
August 9, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, August 9
Young Boys        0 FC Thun   4  
FC Lausanne-Sport 2 FC Lugano 3  
St Gallen         0 Luzern    2  
   Standings           P W D L F A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          4 3 0 1 9 4  9   
2  FC Zurich           3 2 1 0 4 1  7   
3  Luzern              4 2 1 1 6 5  7   
4  FC Basel            3 2 0 1 6 3  6   
5  Sion                3 2 0 1 2 2  6   
6  St Gallen           3 1 1 1 5 5  4   
7  FC Lugano           3 1 1 1 3 3  4   
8  FC Thun             4 1 0 3 5 6  3   
9  Grasshoppers Zurich 3 0 1 2 2 8  1   
10 FC Lausanne-Sport   4 0 1 3 5 10 1   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Thursday, August 10  
FC Basel             v Grasshoppers Zurich (1800)  
FC Zurich            v Sion                (1800)

0 : 0
