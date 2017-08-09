Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 9 Young Boys 0 FC Thun 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 FC Lugano 3 St Gallen 0 Luzern 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 4 3 0 1 9 4 9 2 FC Zurich 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 3 Luzern 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 4 FC Basel 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 ------------------------- 5 Sion 3 2 0 1 2 2 6 ------------------------- 6 St Gallen 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 7 FC Lugano 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 8 FC Thun 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 9 Grasshoppers Zurich 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 4 0 1 3 5 10 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, August 10 FC Basel v Grasshoppers Zurich (1800) FC Zurich v Sion (1800)