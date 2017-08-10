FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
August 10, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, August 10
FC Basel          3 Grasshoppers Zurich 2  
FC Zurich         2 Sion                0  
Wednesday, August 9
Young Boys        0 FC Thun             4  
FC Lausanne-Sport 2 FC Lugano           3  
St Gallen         0 Luzern              2  
   Standings           P W D L F A  Pts 
1  FC Zurich           4 3 1 0 6 1  10  
2  Young Boys          4 3 0 1 9 4  9   
-------------------------
3  FC Basel            4 3 0 1 9 5  9   
4  Luzern              4 2 1 1 6 5  7   
-------------------------
5  Sion                4 2 0 2 2 4  6   
-------------------------
6  St Gallen           3 1 1 1 5 5  4   
7  FC Lugano           3 1 1 1 3 3  4   
8  FC Thun             4 1 0 3 5 6  3   
9  FC Lausanne-Sport   4 0 1 3 5 10 1   
-------------------------
10 Grasshoppers Zurich 4 0 1 3 4 11 1   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

