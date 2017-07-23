FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
July 23, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 14 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23     
Luzern              1 FC Lugano 0  
FC Thun             0 Sion      1  
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Zurich 2  
Saturday, July 22   
Young Boys          2 FC Basel  0  
FC Lausanne-Sport   3 St Gallen 3  
  Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1 Young Boys          1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
1 FC Zurich           1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
3 Luzern              1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
3 Sion                1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
5 FC Lausanne-Sport   1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
5 St Gallen           1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
-------------------------
7 FC Lugano           1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
7 FC Thun             1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
9 FC Basel            1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
9 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

