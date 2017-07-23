Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Luzern 1 FC Lugano 0 FC Thun 0 Sion 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Zurich 2 Saturday, July 22 Young Boys 2 FC Basel 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 St Gallen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 1 FC Zurich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Luzern 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 5 St Gallen 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 ------------------------- 7 FC Lugano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 FC Thun 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 FC Basel 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 9 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup