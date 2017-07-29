UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 FC Lugano 1 St Gallen 0 aband.46' Grasshoppers Zurich 0 Young Boys 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 FC Zurich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Luzern 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 5 St Gallen 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 ------------------------- 7 FC Lugano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 FC Thun 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 FC Basel 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 10 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 29 FC Lugano v St Gallen (1700) aband.46' Sunday, July 30 FC Basel v Luzern (1400) FC Lausanne-Sport v Sion (1400) FC Zurich v FC Thun (1400)