UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 FC Basel 3 Luzern 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Sion 1 FC Zurich 2 FC Thun 1 Saturday, July 29 FC Lugano 1 St Gallen 0 aband.46' Grasshoppers Zurich 0 Young Boys 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 FC Zurich 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 3 Sion 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 4 FC Basel 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 ------------------------- 6 St Gallen 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 8 FC Lugano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 FC Thun 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 ------------------------- 10 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 29 FC Lugano v St Gallen (1700) aband.46'