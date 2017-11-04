Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Sion 1 FC Zurich 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 13 9 2 2 32 11 29 2 FC Basel 13 6 4 3 20 12 22 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 14 5 7 2 16 11 22 4 St Gallen 13 6 3 4 20 23 21 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 14 5 5 4 23 20 20 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 14 4 4 6 22 27 16 7 FC Thun 13 4 2 7 22 25 14 8 Sion 14 3 5 6 14 22 14 9 FC Lugano 13 3 3 7 12 23 12 ------------------------- 10 Luzern 13 2 5 6 14 21 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 5 FC Basel v Young Boys (1500) Luzern v St Gallen (1500) FC Thun v FC Lugano (1500)