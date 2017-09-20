FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
September 20, 2017 / 7:55 PM / in a month

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 20
Young Boys        4 Luzern    1  
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Zurich 1  
St Gallen         2 FC Basel  1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          8 5 2 1 18 7  17  
2  FC Zurich           8 3 5 0 9  4  14  
-------------------------
3  St Gallen           8 3 3 2 11 11 12  
4  FC Basel            8 3 2 3 13 11 11  
-------------------------
5  Luzern              8 2 4 2 11 13 10  
-------------------------
6  FC Lugano           7 2 2 3 8  9  8   
7  Sion                7 2 2 3 6  9  8   
8  Grasshoppers Zurich 7 2 2 3 10 14 8   
9  FC Thun             7 2 1 4 13 14 7   
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport   8 1 3 4 11 18 6   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Thursday, September 21
FC Lugano            v Sion                (1800)  
FC Thun              v Grasshoppers Zurich (1800)  
Saturday, September 23
FC Basel             v FC Zurich           (1700)  
Luzern               v FC Lausanne-Sport   (1700)  
Sunday, September 24 
FC Lugano            v Grasshoppers Zurich (1400)  
St Gallen            v FC Thun             (1400)  
Sion                 v Young Boys          (1400)

