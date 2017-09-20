Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 20 Young Boys 4 Luzern 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Zurich 1 St Gallen 2 FC Basel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 8 5 2 1 18 7 17 2 FC Zurich 8 3 5 0 9 4 14 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 8 3 3 2 11 11 12 4 FC Basel 8 3 2 3 13 11 11 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 8 2 4 2 11 13 10 ------------------------- 6 FC Lugano 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 7 Sion 7 2 2 3 6 9 8 8 Grasshoppers Zurich 7 2 2 3 10 14 8 9 FC Thun 7 2 1 4 13 14 7 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 8 1 3 4 11 18 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 21 FC Lugano v Sion (1800) FC Thun v Grasshoppers Zurich (1800) Saturday, September 23 FC Basel v FC Zurich (1700) Luzern v FC Lausanne-Sport (1700) Sunday, September 24 FC Lugano v Grasshoppers Zurich (1400) St Gallen v FC Thun (1400) Sion v Young Boys (1400)