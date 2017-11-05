Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 FC Basel 1 Young Boys 1 Luzern 3 St Gallen 0 FC Thun 1 FC Lugano 1 Saturday, November 4 Sion 1 FC Zurich 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 14 9 3 2 33 12 30 2 FC Basel 14 6 5 3 21 13 23 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 14 5 7 2 16 11 22 4 St Gallen 14 6 3 5 20 26 21 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 14 5 5 4 23 20 20 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 14 4 4 6 22 27 16 7 FC Thun 14 4 3 7 23 26 15 8 Luzern 14 3 5 6 17 21 14 9 Sion 14 3 5 6 14 22 14 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 14 3 4 7 13 24 13 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation