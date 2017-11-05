FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 4:59 PM / in 15 hours

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5  
FC Basel            1 Young Boys        1  
Luzern              3 St Gallen         0  
FC Thun             1 FC Lugano         1  
Saturday, November 4
Sion                1 FC Zurich         1  
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          14 9 3 2 33 12 30  
2  FC Basel            14 6 5 3 21 13 23  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           14 5 7 2 16 11 22  
4  St Gallen           14 6 3 5 20 26 21  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 14 5 5 4 23 20 20  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   14 4 4 6 22 27 16  
7  FC Thun             14 4 3 7 23 26 15  
8  Luzern              14 3 5 6 17 21 14  
9  Sion                14 3 5 6 14 22 14  
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano           14 3 4 7 13 24 13  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.