FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 21, 2017 / 7:58 PM / in a month

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, September 21
FC Lugano         1 Sion                2  
FC Thun           2 Grasshoppers Zurich 2  
Wednesday, September 20
Young Boys        4 Luzern              1  
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Zurich           1  
St Gallen         2 FC Basel            1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          8 5 2 1 18 7  17  
2  FC Zurich           8 3 5 0 9  4  14  
-------------------------
3  St Gallen           8 3 3 2 11 11 12  
4  FC Basel            8 3 2 3 13 11 11  
-------------------------
5  Sion                8 3 2 3 8  10 11  
-------------------------
6  Luzern              8 2 4 2 11 13 10  
7  Grasshoppers Zurich 8 2 3 3 12 16 9   
8  FC Thun             8 2 2 4 15 16 8   
9  FC Lugano           8 2 2 4 9  11 8   
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport   8 1 3 4 11 18 6   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, September 23
FC Basel             v FC Zurich           (1700)  
Luzern               v FC Lausanne-Sport   (1700)  
Sunday, September 24 
FC Lugano            v Grasshoppers Zurich (1400)  
St Gallen            v FC Thun             (1400)  
Sion                 v Young Boys          (1400)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.