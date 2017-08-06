Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Young Boys 3 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Luzern 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 St Gallen 2 Sion 0 Saturday, August 5 FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0 FC Thun 0 FC Basel 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 2 FC Zurich 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 3 FC Basel 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 4 Sion 3 2 0 1 2 2 6 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 ------------------------- 6 Luzern 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 7 FC Lugano 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 9 Grasshoppers Zurich 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 ------------------------- 10 FC Thun 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation