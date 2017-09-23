Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 FC Basel 1 FC Zurich 0 Luzern 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 8 5 2 1 18 7 17 2 FC Zurich 9 3 5 1 9 5 14 ------------------------- 3 FC Basel 9 4 2 3 14 11 14 4 St Gallen 8 3 3 2 11 11 12 ------------------------- 5 Sion 8 3 2 3 8 10 11 ------------------------- 6 Luzern 9 2 4 3 13 16 10 7 Grasshoppers Zurich 8 2 3 3 12 16 9 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 9 2 3 4 14 20 9 9 FC Thun 8 2 2 4 15 16 8 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 8 2 2 4 9 11 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 FC Lugano v Grasshoppers Zurich (1400) St Gallen v FC Thun (1400) Sion v Young Boys (1400)