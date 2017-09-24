Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 FC Lugano 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 3 St Gallen 3 FC Thun 0 Sion 0 Young Boys 1 Saturday, September 23 FC Basel 1 FC Zurich 0 Luzern 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 9 6 2 1 19 7 20 2 St Gallen 9 4 3 2 14 11 15 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 9 3 5 1 9 5 14 4 FC Basel 9 4 2 3 14 11 14 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 9 3 3 3 15 16 12 ------------------------- 6 Sion 9 3 2 4 8 11 11 7 Luzern 9 2 4 3 13 16 10 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 9 2 3 4 14 20 9 9 FC Thun 9 2 2 5 15 19 8 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 9 2 2 5 9 14 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation