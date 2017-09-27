Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 27 Sion 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 9 6 2 1 19 7 20 2 St Gallen 9 4 3 2 14 11 15 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 9 3 5 1 9 5 14 4 FC Basel 9 4 2 3 14 11 14 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 9 3 3 3 15 16 12 ------------------------- 6 Sion 10 3 3 4 9 12 12 7 Luzern 9 2 4 3 13 16 10 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 10 2 4 4 15 21 10 9 FC Thun 9 2 2 5 15 19 8 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 9 2 2 5 9 14 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Basel (1700) Sunday, October 1 Young Boys v St Gallen (1400) FC Thun v Luzern (1400) FC Zurich v FC Lugano (1400)