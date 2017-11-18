Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 FC Basel 5 Sion 1 St Gallen 0 FC Lugano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 14 9 3 2 33 12 30 2 FC Basel 15 7 5 3 26 14 26 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 14 5 7 2 16 11 22 4 St Gallen 15 6 3 6 20 28 21 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 14 5 5 4 23 20 20 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 14 4 4 6 22 27 16 7 FC Lugano 15 4 4 7 15 24 16 8 FC Thun 14 4 3 7 23 26 15 9 Luzern 14 3 5 6 17 21 14 ------------------------- 10 Sion 15 3 5 7 15 27 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 Young Boys v FC Zurich (1500) FC Lausanne-Sport v Luzern (1500) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Thun (1500)