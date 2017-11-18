FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
FC Basel  5 Sion      1  
St Gallen 0 FC Lugano 2  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          14 9 3 2 33 12 30  
2  FC Basel            15 7 5 3 26 14 26  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           14 5 7 2 16 11 22  
4  St Gallen           15 6 3 6 20 28 21  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 14 5 5 4 23 20 20  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   14 4 4 6 22 27 16  
7  FC Lugano           15 4 4 7 15 24 16  
8  FC Thun             14 4 3 7 23 26 15  
9  Luzern              14 3 5 6 17 21 14  
-------------------------
10 Sion                15 3 5 7 15 27 14  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, November 19  
Young Boys           v FC Zurich (1500)  
FC Lausanne-Sport    v Luzern    (1500)  
Grasshoppers Zurich  v FC Thun   (1500)

