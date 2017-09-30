FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Basel 0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          9  6 2 1 19 7  20  
2  St Gallen           9  4 3 2 14 11 15  
-------------------------
3  FC Basel            10 4 3 3 14 11 15  
4  FC Zurich           9  3 5 1 9  5  14  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 10 3 4 3 15 16 13  
-------------------------
6  Sion                10 3 3 4 9  12 12  
7  Luzern              9  2 4 3 13 16 10  
8  FC Lausanne-Sport   10 2 4 4 15 21 10  
9  FC Thun             9  2 2 5 15 19 8   
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano           9  2 2 5 9  14 8   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, October 1    
Young Boys           v St Gallen (1400)  
FC Thun              v Luzern    (1400)  
FC Zurich            v FC Lugano (1400)

0 : 0
