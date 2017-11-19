Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 Young Boys 2 FC Zurich 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 Luzern 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Thun 0 Saturday, November 18 FC Basel 5 Sion 1 St Gallen 0 FC Lugano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 15 10 3 2 35 13 33 2 FC Basel 15 7 5 3 26 14 26 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 15 6 5 4 25 20 23 4 FC Zurich 15 5 7 3 17 13 22 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 15 6 3 6 20 28 21 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 15 5 4 6 25 28 19 7 FC Lugano 15 4 4 7 15 24 16 8 FC Thun 15 4 3 8 23 28 15 9 Luzern 15 3 5 7 18 24 14 ------------------------- 10 Sion 15 3 5 7 15 27 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation