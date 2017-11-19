FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 4:58 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19 
Young Boys          2 FC Zurich 1  
FC Lausanne-Sport   3 Luzern    1  
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Thun   0  
Saturday, November 18
FC Basel            5 Sion      1  
St Gallen           0 FC Lugano 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          15 10 3 2 35 13 33  
2  FC Basel            15 7  5 3 26 14 26  
-------------------------
3  Grasshoppers Zurich 15 6  5 4 25 20 23  
4  FC Zurich           15 5  7 3 17 13 22  
-------------------------
5  St Gallen           15 6  3 6 20 28 21  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   15 5  4 6 25 28 19  
7  FC Lugano           15 4  4 7 15 24 16  
8  FC Thun             15 4  3 8 23 28 15  
9  Luzern              15 3  5 7 18 24 14  
-------------------------
10 Sion                15 3  5 7 15 27 14  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

