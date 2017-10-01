FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1   
Young Boys          6 St Gallen 1  
FC Thun             2 Luzern    0  
FC Zurich           3 FC Lugano 0  
Saturday, September 30
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Basel  0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          10 7 2 1 25 8  23  
2  FC Zurich           10 4 5 1 12 5  17  
-------------------------
3  FC Basel            10 4 3 3 14 11 15  
4  St Gallen           10 4 3 3 15 17 15  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 10 3 4 3 15 16 13  
-------------------------
6  Sion                10 3 3 4 9  12 12  
7  FC Thun             10 3 2 5 17 19 11  
8  Luzern              10 2 4 4 13 18 10  
9  FC Lausanne-Sport   10 2 4 4 15 21 10  
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano           10 2 2 6 9  17 8   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

0 : 0
