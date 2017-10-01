Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Young Boys 6 St Gallen 1 FC Thun 2 Luzern 0 FC Zurich 3 FC Lugano 0 Saturday, September 30 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Basel 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 10 7 2 1 25 8 23 2 FC Zurich 10 4 5 1 12 5 17 ------------------------- 3 FC Basel 10 4 3 3 14 11 15 4 St Gallen 10 4 3 3 15 17 15 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 10 3 4 3 15 16 13 ------------------------- 6 Sion 10 3 3 4 9 12 12 7 FC Thun 10 3 2 5 17 19 11 8 Luzern 10 2 4 4 13 18 10 9 FC Lausanne-Sport 10 2 4 4 15 21 10 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation