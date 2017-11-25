FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 25, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Luzern  1 FC Basel  4  
FC Thun 1 St Gallen 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          15 10 3 2 35 13 33  
2  FC Basel            16 8  5 3 30 15 29  
-------------------------
3  St Gallen           16 7  3 6 22 29 24  
4  Grasshoppers Zurich 15 6  5 4 25 20 23  
-------------------------
5  FC Zurich           15 5  7 3 17 13 22  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   15 5  4 6 25 28 19  
7  FC Lugano           15 4  4 7 15 24 16  
8  FC Thun             16 4  3 9 24 30 15  
9  Sion                15 3  5 7 15 27 14  
-------------------------
10 Luzern              16 3  5 8 19 28 14  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, November 26  
FC Lugano            v Young Boys          (1500)  
Sion                 v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500)  
FC Zurich            v FC Lausanne-Sport   (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.