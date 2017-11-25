Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 25 Luzern 1 FC Basel 4 FC Thun 1 St Gallen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 15 10 3 2 35 13 33 2 FC Basel 16 8 5 3 30 15 29 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 16 7 3 6 22 29 24 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 15 6 5 4 25 20 23 ------------------------- 5 FC Zurich 15 5 7 3 17 13 22 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 15 5 4 6 25 28 19 7 FC Lugano 15 4 4 7 15 24 16 8 FC Thun 16 4 3 9 24 30 15 9 Sion 15 3 5 7 15 27 14 ------------------------- 10 Luzern 16 3 5 8 19 28 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 26 FC Lugano v Young Boys (1500) Sion v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500) FC Zurich v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500)