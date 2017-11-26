Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 FC Lugano 1 Young Boys 2 Sion 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Saturday, November 25 Luzern 1 FC Basel 4 FC Thun 1 St Gallen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 16 11 3 2 37 14 36 2 FC Basel 16 8 5 3 30 15 29 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 16 6 7 3 19 13 25 4 St Gallen 16 7 3 6 22 29 24 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 16 6 5 5 25 23 23 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 16 5 4 7 25 30 19 7 Sion 16 4 5 7 18 27 17 8 FC Lugano 16 4 4 8 16 26 16 9 FC Thun 16 4 3 9 24 30 15 ------------------------- 10 Luzern 16 3 5 8 19 28 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation