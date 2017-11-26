FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
FC Lugano 1 Young Boys          2  
Sion      3 Grasshoppers Zurich 0  
FC Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport   0  
Saturday, November 25
Luzern    1 FC Basel            4  
FC Thun   1 St Gallen           2  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          16 11 3 2 37 14 36  
2  FC Basel            16 8  5 3 30 15 29  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           16 6  7 3 19 13 25  
4  St Gallen           16 7  3 6 22 29 24  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 16 6  5 5 25 23 23  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   16 5  4 7 25 30 19  
7  Sion                16 4  5 7 18 27 17  
8  FC Lugano           16 4  4 8 16 26 16  
9  FC Thun             16 4  3 9 24 30 15  
-------------------------
10 Luzern              16 3  5 8 19 28 14  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

