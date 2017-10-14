Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 Young Boys 1 FC Lugano 0 FC Basel 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 11 7 2 2 26 10 23 2 FC Basel 11 5 3 3 18 11 18 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 10 4 5 1 12 5 17 4 St Gallen 10 4 3 3 15 17 15 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 10 3 4 3 15 16 13 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 11 3 4 4 17 22 13 7 Sion 10 3 3 4 9 12 12 8 FC Thun 10 3 2 5 17 19 11 9 Luzern 10 2 4 4 13 18 10 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 11 2 2 7 9 21 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Sion v St Gallen (1400) FC Thun v FC Zurich (1400) Grasshoppers Zurich v Luzern (1400)