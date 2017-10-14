FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
October 14, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
FC Lausanne-Sport 2 Young Boys 1  
FC Lugano         0 FC Basel   4  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          11 7 2 2 26 10 23  
2  FC Basel            11 5 3 3 18 11 18  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           10 4 5 1 12 5  17  
4  St Gallen           10 4 3 3 15 17 15  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 10 3 4 3 15 16 13  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   11 3 4 4 17 22 13  
7  Sion                10 3 3 4 9  12 12  
8  FC Thun             10 3 2 5 17 19 11  
9  Luzern              10 2 4 4 13 18 10  
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano           11 2 2 7 9  21 8   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, October 15   
Sion                 v St Gallen (1400)  
FC Thun              v FC Zurich (1400)  
Grasshoppers Zurich  v Luzern    (1400)

