Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15  
Sion                1 St Gallen  2  
FC Thun             1 FC Zurich  3  
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Luzern     1  
Saturday, October 14
FC Lausanne-Sport   2 Young Boys 1  
FC Lugano           0 FC Basel   4  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          11 7 2 2 26 10 23  
2  FC Zurich           11 5 5 1 15 6  20  
-------------------------
3  FC Basel            11 5 3 3 18 11 18  
4  St Gallen           11 5 3 3 17 18 18  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 11 3 5 3 16 17 14  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   11 3 4 4 17 22 13  
7  Sion                11 3 3 5 10 14 12  
8  FC Thun             11 3 2 6 18 22 11  
9  Luzern              11 2 5 4 14 19 11  
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano           11 2 2 7 9  21 8   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

0 : 0
