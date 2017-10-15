Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Sion 1 St Gallen 2 FC Thun 1 FC Zurich 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Luzern 1 Saturday, October 14 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 Young Boys 1 FC Lugano 0 FC Basel 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 11 7 2 2 26 10 23 2 FC Zurich 11 5 5 1 15 6 20 ------------------------- 3 FC Basel 11 5 3 3 18 11 18 4 St Gallen 11 5 3 3 17 18 18 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 11 3 5 3 16 17 14 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 11 3 4 4 17 22 13 7 Sion 11 3 3 5 10 14 12 8 FC Thun 11 3 2 6 18 22 11 9 Luzern 11 2 5 4 14 19 11 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 11 2 2 7 9 21 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation